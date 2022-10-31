Halloween weather forecast for Ottawa
Ottawa trick-or-treaters may need to bring an umbrella with them tonight.
Environment Canada’s Halloween weather forecast for Ottawa calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening.
Temperatures will climb to 14 C today. Fog patches will develop near midnight and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.
Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will clear late morning. Tuesday’s forecast high is 15 C and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.
On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 13 C.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | What you need to know for a safe Halloween in Ottawa
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Flu shots are available in Ottawa starting this week
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
The majority of respondents in a Canada-wide survey released Monday said they are using coupons or hunting for sales to cope with increasing food costs. Nearly 20 per cent were also reducing meal sizes or skipping meals altogether in order to save money.
Greta Thunberg: COP27 an opportunity for 'greenwashing, lying and cheating'
Climate activist Greta Thunberg on Sunday called out next month's United Nations climate summit in Egypt for being 'held in a tourist paradise in a country that violates many basic human rights.'
Ontario to table legislation to prevent education worker strike: Minister
Ontario's education minister intends to introduce legislation Monday that will avert a looming support staff strike and impose a contract on them, a proposition the union said it is prepared to fight.
A Piet Mondrian painting has been hanging upside-down for decades, art historian says
One of Piet Mondrian's iconic Modernist paintings may have been hanging upside down for decade, according to research from an art historian — but the piece of art isn't going to be turned right-side up any time soon.
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
Musk tweets link to an unfounded conspiracy theory
Elon Musk on Sunday tweeted a link to an unfounded rumour about the attack on House Speaker Nancy Pelosi's husband, just days after Musk's purchase of Twitter fuelled concerns that the social media platform would no longer seek to limit misinformation and hate speech.
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton, 2 people arrested: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
Experts divided on mask mandates amid COVID resurgence
As hospitals across Canada face a resurgence of respiratory viruses, medical experts do not all agree that mask mandates are necessary to curb COVID-19 transmission in public settings.
Atlantic
-
Three charged after woman reportedly held against her will in Harrietsfield, N.S.
Three people are in custody as Halifax Regional Police investigate the alleged forcible confinement of a woman in Harrietsfield.
-
Suspect arrested after two 15-year-olds shot at Cole Harbour party: RCMP
A 17-year-old boy has been arrested after two 15-year-olds were shot in Cole Harbour, N.S., early Sunday morning, police say.
-
Missing American boy found safe in Moncton, 2 people arrested: N.B. RCMP
Police in New Brunswick say a missing boy from Miami, Fla., has been found safe in Moncton.
Toronto
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario’s 55,000 education workers.
-
This is Toronto's Halloween forecast
Torontonians with Halloween plans on Monday might want to bundle up with a raincoat.
-
These Ontario school boards say they would close if a strike happens
A handful of school boards in Ontario have confirmed they would close their schools if the province's education workers walk off the job this Friday.
Montreal
-
TRAFFIC
TRAFFIC | The Lafontaine Tunnel closure starts Monday. Here's what you need to know
The Lafontaine Tunnel, linking the Island of Montreal to the South Shore, will be partially closed for the next three years as of Monday. The City of Montreal has acknowledged it will make for "significant repercussions" in the metropolis, and commuters are likely using more colourful language. Here's what you need to know to get around the city once the work starts.
-
MISSING
MISSING | Divers searching for one-month-old baby in Laval, Que., river
Police continued their search Sunday for a one-month-old baby missing in the waters off the northern shore of Laval, Que. The baby was in a vehicle with his mother and four-year-old sister when it plunged into the Mille Iles river shortly before 5 p.m. Friday. The woman, 40, remains hospitalized while the girl was released from hospital Friday evening.
-
WATCH
WATCH | CTV News at 6 p.m. with Amanda Kline for Oct. 30, 2022
Watch CTV News Montreal at 6 for Sunday, Oct. 30, 2022
Northern Ontario
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | 3 found dead in Greater Sudbury, Ont. home
Three people were found dead inside a Consiton-area home Sunday night, Greater Sudbury Police Service says.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
Remains of Inuk woman missing for 5 years found in Ottawa apartment building
Ottawa police say human remains found in a Vanier apartment building under construction are those of a missing Inuk woman, last seen in Ottawa's east end more than five years ago.
London
-
Ford government to table legislation that would impose contract on education workers, prevent planned strike
Ontario’s education minister, Stephen Lecce, says the provincial government has “no other choice but to introduce legislation tomorrow, which will ensure that students remain in-class to catch up on their learning.”
-
Soggy day for trick-or-treaters in London region
It could be a wet night for trick-or-treaters in the London region. A 60 per cent chance of showers dominates the day with fog clearing Monday morning.
-
'I love the contact': London Wolfpaac become city’s first all-girls tackle football team
London has one of the richest football history’s in Canada.
Winnipeg
-
Monday morning fire causing road closures, poor visibility on Disraeli Freeway
A fire is causing lane closures and poor visibility on the Disraeli Freeway near downtown Winnipeg on Monday morning.
-
Halloween spending surges despite inflation increasing prices
Halloween is here, with the real scare being the rising inflation making costumes, candy and decorations all the more expensive this year.
-
'It makes me proud': Indigenous craft marketplace embodies reconciliation
First Nations crafters were showing off their work Sunday afternoon at an Indigenous craft marketplace in the north part of Winnipeg.
Kitchener
-
Ontario to table back-to-work legislation for education workers today
The province is planning to table back-to-work legislation on Monday for Ontario’s 55,000 education workers.
-
How will the possible education workers strike impact local schools?
With Ontario's education workers set to strike Friday if no deal is reached, how will their absence impact school boards in Waterloo region and Wellington County?
-
Life-threatening injuries following crash in Mapleton Township: OPP
A motorcyclist is believed to have suffered life-threatening injuries after a crash in Mapleton Township Sunday afternoon.
Calgary
-
'We're hurt': Family seeks answers and justice after Calgary man fatally assaulted
The family of a Calgary man who was fatally assaulted last weekend in the Rundle neighbourhood is calling for upgraded charges.
-
Father of Kaiti Perras speaks out against lawyer's appeal in de Grood case
One of the parents of the five young people killed by Matthew de Grood spoke out about the most recent motion by de Grood's lawyers to appeal a decision to keep him incarcerated.
-
Survey suggests 20 per cent of Canadians skipping meals to cut down on food costs
The majority of respondents in a Canada-wide survey released Monday said they are using coupons or hunting for sales to cope with increasing food costs. Nearly 20 per cent were also reducing meal sizes or skipping meals altogether in order to save money.
Saskatoon
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.
-
U of S Huskies quarterback sets all-time passing record
University of Saskatchewan Huskies quarterback Mason Nyhus had a record setting day at the team’s regular season closer against the University of Calgary Dinos on Saturday.
-
Man dies in Saskatoon police shooting
The Saskatoon Police Service said no officers were injured in a fatal shooting incident on Thursday afternoon.
Edmonton
-
'I was in shock': Leduc woman injured after her Rogers Place seat collapses
What was supposed to be a bucket list experience at the Toronto Raptors exhibition game in Edmonton quickly turned into one a Leduc woman is trying to forget.
-
'We must turn the page': Alberta premier explores blocking future school mask mandates
Alberta's premier says she will "not permit any further masking mandates of children" in schools following a court ruling on the government's decision to drop and block those mandates.
-
Highway 93 reopens after 20 vehicles involved in crashes: RCMP
RCMP say Highway 93 North between Lake Louise and Jasper was impassable for several hours as emergency crews responded to more than a dozen crashes Sunday afternoon.
Vancouver
-
Doug McCallum must now pay his own legal bills, Surrey’s incoming mayor says
On the eve of Doug McCallum’s public mischief trial, Surrey mayor-elect Brenda Locke said her predecessor is now on the hook to pay the high-priced lawyer he’s hired to defend himself in court.
-
1 dead after Maple Ridge crash
The coroner is on scene and four people have been taken to hospital after a multi-vehicle crash in Maple Ridge Sunday.
-
'He's never done anything like this before': Family offers reward in search for missing Burnaby man
The family of a missing Burnaby man is offering a $5,000 reward for information on his whereabouts.
Regina
-
'I felt like the organization moved on from me': Fajardo bids potential farewell to Ridernation
Saskatchewan Roughriders quarterback, Cody Fajardo, addressed the media on Sunday as the team cleaned out their stalls to finish off the 2022 season.
-
'I could just see the confidence': Regina Thunder defeat Saskatoon Hilltops to take PFC championship
For the second straight year the Saskatoon Hilltops and the Regina Thunder faced off in the Prairie Football Conference (PFC) final. The Thunder avenged last year’s defeat with a 39-21 victory at Mosaic Stadium.
-
What you should know about bivalent COVID-19 boosters, including the difference between Moderna and Pfizer
Canadians are being urged by the country's federal, provincial and territorial governments to get one of two approved bivalent COVID-19 vaccines as soon as they're eligible. CTVNews.ca has the answers to some of the questions you might have about the new vaccines.