Ottawa trick-or-treaters may need to bring an umbrella with them tonight.

Environment Canada’s Halloween weather forecast for Ottawa calls for mainly cloudy skies and a 60 per cent chance of showers or drizzle this evening.

Temperatures will climb to 14 C today. Fog patches will develop near midnight and temperatures will fall to 8 C overnight.

Tomorrow will be mainly cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers or drizzle. Fog patches will clear late morning. Tuesday’s forecast high is 15 C and temperatures will fall to 4 C overnight.

On Wednesday – sunny skies and a high of 13 C.