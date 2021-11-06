OTTAWA -- Halloween night balcony collapse in Centretown, 14 Ottawa restaurants busted for violating Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passport rules and Ottawa looks to boost its nightlife scene.

CTVNewsOttawa.ca looks at the top five stories on our website this week.

Four people seriously hurt in Ottawa Centretown balcony collapse

Four people were seriously hurt when a second-floor balcony collapsed at a Centretown apartment building on Halloween night.

Ottawa fire says the second-floor balcony of a three-storey building on Frank Street collapsed just before 10 p.m. with multiple people on it.

Seven people were assessed by paramedics on the scene, with four people transported to hospital with serious but non-life threatening injuries.

The city of Ottawa told CTV News Ottawa there were no outstanding orders for the Frank Street building. The owner was instructed to ensure the area was safe.

Fourteen Ottawa restaurants have been fined for failing to check patrons for proof-of-vaccination since the launch of Ontario's COVID-19 vaccine passport in September.

Ottawa Bylaw officers have responded to 264 requests for service since the launch of the vaccination passport on Sept. 22. Twenty-six provincial offence notices, and one court summons, have been issued for violations.

The 14 Ottawa restaurants fined for failing to check patrons for proof-of-vaccination includes five Tim Hortons restaurants, two McDonalds, a Starbucks and a Pizza Pizza.

Happy Fish on Elgin Street was issued a summons to appear in court for allegedly failing to check proof of vaccination and failing to wear a mask.

The summons was issued “as a result of prior violations of the provincial regulations and associated enforcement action that seemed to be an insufficient deterrent," said Roger Chapman, Ottawa's Bylaw and Regulatory Services director.

The city of Ottawa is looking to shake off the image as the 'town that fun forgot', by developing a plan to boost the city's nightlife economy.

A request for proposals issued by the city is looking for a company to develop Ottawa's new 'Nightlife Economy Strategy', focusing on short-term and long-term strategies for the 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. economy in Ottawa.

The strategy will be based on an analysis of Ottawa's current nightlife economy, best practice research and input from stakeholders, and provide strategies to help stimulate economic growth in Ottawa's nightlife for the next three to five years and five to 10 years.

As part of the new 'Nightlife Economy Strategy', Ottawa Tourism would like to see the city of Ottawa introduce the concept of a 'night mayor.'

"Tasked with being an ambassador for the industry and proactively addressing any possible concerns with the community—is an intriguing one. Using this position to responsibly grow the nighttime economy is a positive move from an economic impact perspective," said Ottawa Tourism.

A dog will be euthanized after Ottawa Bylaw says it attacked a child on Halloween.

Emergency crews responded to a home on Harvest Valley Avenue in Orléans Sunday on reports of a dog bite.

The child was transported to hospital.

Ottawa Bylaw says three charges were issued under the animal care and control bylaw:

Failing to ensure dog does not bite or attack without provocation a person or domestic animal

Failing to keep dog on leash and under control

Failing to register dog

A Smiths Falls, Ont. businessman has turned into a viral sensation by using TikTok to promote the business.

"We wanted something original that showed our personality, so we tried a few things and then started using TikTok," said Corey McMullan of McMullan Appliance and Mattress.

"We were uploading them to our other platforms but they weren't getting much reaction," McMullan said. "We eventually saw the reaction on TikTok starting to go through the roof and our phones started to ring and our emails started to light up across, really, the world, as far away as Australia and New Zealand."

Corey has even posted videos with celebrities, including American actress, model, musician and songwriter Zooey Deschanel.