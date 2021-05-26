OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health says more than half a million Ottawa residents have now had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The latest figures reported in OPH's COVID-19 vaccination dashboard show 506,835 residents 12 and older have had at least one dose; 2,915 of those doses were in residents 12 to 17.

OPH says 59 per cent of all adults in Ottawa have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. City staff said at city council on Wednesday they expect to surpass 60 per cent first dose coverage among adults by the end of the day.

The number of residents with both doses is now at 41,652, which accounts for five per cent of all adults in Ottawa. Another 2,098 second shots have been administered since Monday.

Speaking to city council, Emergency and Protective Services General Manager Anthony Di Monte, who is leading the city's vaccination task force, touted the current successes of the rollout to date, but also acknowledged that there are challenges.

"Although we are receiving more vaccines from the province, the province has also significantly expanded eligibility, which is squeezing appointment availability in community clinics," he said.

Di Monte reminded residents that pharmacies are also offering vaccinations if they cannot get an appointment at a community clinic.

"I want to assure residents that anyone who wants a vaccine will be able to get one. Please remain patient and know that your turn is coming soon," Di Monte said.

Di Monte added that the city is still waiting on the province to enable people to book second doses only. There are a number of people in Ottawa who received COVID-19 vaccines in early March, before the provincial portal was online, who cannot book second shots with the system. Di Monte says he expects second-dose booking to be available soon.

"Contingency planning is in place locally; however, the provincial booking solution is the most efficient and least resource-intensive option for the city and OPH," he said.

Di Monte says Ottawa expects to receive 250,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines in Ottawa in June.

QUICK STATS

Ottawa residents 12 and older with at least one dose: 506,835

Ottawa residents 12 and older with two doses: 41,652

Percent of population 18 and older with at least one dose: 59 per cent

Percent of population 18 and older with two doses: 5 per cent

Percent of total population with at least one dose: 48 per cent

Percent of total population with two doses: 4 per cent

VACCINATION COVERAGE BY AGE FOR OTTAWA RESIDENTS WITH AT LEAST ONE DOSE