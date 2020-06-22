GATINEAU, QC. -- Quebec has entered its next phase of reopening with gyms, arenas and swimming pools on the list.

At Specifik Performance in Gatineau, clients say they’re thrilled to be back.

“Before, I train at home, so it’s not the same thing to train here,” said Audrey Leduc.

“It’s quite fun actually because we’ve been looking through webcams for the past pandemic period and now we can see people that used to be part of our daily routine,” said owner Maxime Durocher-Demers.

With physical distancing in place, the facility has put a limit on how many people are able to work out at a time.

“We split the gym in half for private sessions and now we’re getting more people back in, it’s not a big gym so we’re getting four people who have their own private areas to work out,” Durocher-Demers said.

Hand sanitizer, masks, and gloves are available, but not mantadory for clients. There is also a gap between classes and appointments to allow for a thorough cleaning of all the equipment and anything else that may have been touched.

Group workouts have moved outside because of the facility's size. Even in the heat—clients said they don’t mind.

“Just being back and working out with everybody, our little family, it’s pretty awesome, so even if it is outside we have ‘Mr. Freeze,’ water we can have so its pretty cool,” said Annabelle Poirier.

In addition to fitness centres, indoor pools and private and public beaches were allowed to reopen Monday.

Team sports, like hockey, can also resume with smaller teams and games only within the same region.

Full-contact is out, but the occasional bump is not being considered an issue.

“Yes it could be some contact, like two players chasing the puck or coming toward the net so obviously yes there will be contact but body checking is out of the equation at this point in time,” said Paul Menard, the executive director of Hockey Quebec.