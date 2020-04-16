OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police have laid charges against three people following the seizure of drugs and a gun in Sandy Hill.

Officers searched an address on Friel Street, in the 200 block between Rideau Street and Daly Avenue, Wednesday evening, where Ottawa Police say the items were found.

Three people were arrested.

Hussein Deria, 27; Adil Nasir, 27; and Saed Aden, 28; are each facing a variety of firearms charges as well as possession of a schedule 1 substance for the purposes of trafficking.

Anyone with information about drug offenses is asked to call the Ottawa Police Drug Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5080.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.