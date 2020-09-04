OTTAWA -- It's a pretty nice payday for a group of 14 Ottawa scientists who won a $1 million Max Millions draw while playing the lottery together.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation (OLG) says the group has collected the prize they won in a draw back in February.

"The group of 14 scientific researchers have been playing the lottery together for almost four years. Currently they are actively involved in COVID-19 research with a Canadian university," OLG said in a news release.

Rahul Vohra is one member of the group. He is quoted in OLG's press release saying they found out about their win on a Saturday in February.

“I had a text and a call from my boss and was worried something was wrong at work,” he said. “Then the call came in from our group leader, John [Maione], and then the other members. We didn’t get a lot of work accomplished that day!”

Vohra says each of the families splitting the winnings will have different plans for it. “There are 14 families that are going to feel the benefit of this windfall. I expect some will invest, some will pay for their kids’ education and some may even buy new cars. Regardless, we all feel very good and blessed to have this experience,” he said.

The group members are:

Rahul Vohra of Kanata

John Maione of Ottawa

Adrian Culf of Ottawa

Andrzej Wozniak of Ottawa

Chuda Lohani of Nepean

Feng Yan of Orleans

Ghazar Aharonian of Orleans

Hassan Asadollahi Kalviri of Ottawa

Hui Liu of Gatineau

Kenneth Clark of Ottawa

Oscar Rebollo Andres of Kanata

Remmick So of Nepean

Sorin Gustin of Gatineau

Zhonghong Gan of Nepean

The winning ticket was purchased at Petro Canada on Montreal Road in Gloucester.