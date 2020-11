VAL-DES-MONTS, QC. -- MRC des Collines police say they've broken up another big party in the Outaouais, just one week after a major rager in Chelsea was shut down.

In a tweet on Monday, police said 16 people in their twenties were at a Halloween party in Val-des-Monts.

Le jour de la marmotte ?... Nos policiers interviennent lors d'un party d'halloween à VDM dans la nuit du 1er novembre. 16 personnes sur place. Gens dans la vingtaine. Tous expulsés et constats à venir. #COVID19 #policemrc — PoliceMRCdesCollines (@Police_MRC) November 2, 2020

"Groundhog Day?" the tweet said, in French, "Our officers responded to a Halloween party in Val-des-Monts the night of Nov. 1."

Police spokesperson Sgt. Martin Fournel tells CTV News the party was at a private home and officers were called at around 1:30 a.m. Nov. 1.

All of the party attendees could face fines of $1000 each.

This is the second large party to be broken up by Outaouais police in recent days. Last week, MRC des Collines police broke up a party in Chelsea and fined 83 students $1000 each.

The MRC des Collines de l'Outaouais is at Quebec's maximum COVID-19 alert level, where private gatherings are prohibited.