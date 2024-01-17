Grocery delivery service offering big savings with odd-looking produce launches in Ottawa

Groceries are taking a bite out of people's budgets and it turns out strangely shaped fruits and vegetables can save you big time.

Odd Bunch, a subscription-based produce delivery service, has opened to the Ottawa area to offer a rotating variety of cosmetically imperfect garden-goodies that many grocery stores will reject.

"We also take surplus produce from farms, greenhouses and distributors and deliver them directly to households for up to 50 per cent less than the grocery store," said Odd Bunch founder and CEO Divyansh Ojha.

"Sadly, I think a lot of this produce would go to waste. Everyone is wanting to save a buck or two, everyone is pinched and groceries is something you can’t avoid.”

The company has been operating for many years, servicing hundreds of communities throughout Ontario and parts of Quebec. Ojha says in only a few days, more than 200 people have signed-on in Ottawa.

Linda Cassidy is one of the city’s first customers to receive her weekly order, a ‘medium’ mixed fruit and vegetable box which cost her $32.

"There is a lot of great things in here. Mushrooms, radishes, parsley, cauliflower, apples, clementines, so much," said Cassidy. "Groceries are very expensive, if you want to eat healthy. Everything is fresh and firm and I’m sure the taste is going to be awesome."

Odd Bunch box prices start at $20, which does not include the $5 delivery fee. The products change from week-to-week depending on availability.

This week's box contained the following;

Local Apples - 1lb

Fresh Romaine Lettuce - 1 whole

Fresh Peppers - 1lb

Fresh Onions - 1lb

Fresh Clementines - 1lb

Surprise Item - 1 serving

Fresh Cauliflower - 1 whole

Fresh Brussel Sprouts - 1lb

Fresh Avocado - 2 pieces

Fresh Broccoli - 1 bunch

On Wednesday, CTV News purchased the same order and quantities from discount grocer Food Basics and found the price was $33.

"Odd Bunch saves you about 40 to 50 per cent and at the end of the year, you’re saving anywhere from about 1,200 to 1,800 dollars," said Ojha.

"You’re saving that consistently week-over-week and in today’s economy, that’s gold dust."