Grocery bills could warn of a future recession
Canadian shoppers have pulled back on their grocery spending, and are now working harder to find more deals to save.
In the United States, Costco executives have noticed a change in consumer food habits, which, they say is an indicator of a looming recession.
As Mark Palmer loads his truck after a grocery run to Costco in Ottawa, he can’t help but think about his bill.
"We’re close to $500 a week for groceries for the four of us," Palmer said about his grocery bill. "Beef is very expensive right now and with twin boys, it’s not feasible for us so we’re eating more pork and more frozen meat products that are cheaper than fresh."
Compared with 2022, pork prices have declined, while chicken costs have remained flat. The cost of a strip loin steak has soared around 12 per cent.
"There is an increase on everything," said Ryan Murray, who was grocery shopping with his young son Bo. "It’s fruits and veggies for us, especially with the little one. He eats a ton of fruit and Costco is the best deal for fruits for us for the amount we’re eating. But fruit prices, veggie prices everywhere are insane right now."
Which is a contributing factor to why Canadians have decreased the amount of food they buy. Several retailers have also noted consumer spending on discretionary purchases has declined.
In America, Costco leaders have seen shoppers switching from pricey beef to cheaper meats, like pork, chicken and even some canned meats. Officials say it’s a historical trend common with previous recessions.
"Inflation has violently impacted consumers at the grocery store," says Sylvain Charlebois, food distribution and policy professor with Dalhousie University.
"In Canada, with food sales right now, I would say that would be a contributing factor if we were looking at a potential recession. But the GDP is up and my guess, right now, is that other sectors are doing well but food people are hedging, people are protecting themselves and their pocketbooks as much as possible when they go to the grocery store or at the restaurant when they order.
"They’re very careful with how they spend their money right now."
The Canadian economy grew by more than three per cent in the first quarter, a higher than expected outcome, but also raises the chance of another interest rate hike, as inflation has been slow to dip.
For consumers like Murray, he says all these factors will just make buying groceries more expensive.
"I feel like we’re in the beginning stages of a recession now to be honest," he says. "Ever since 2020 came around, everything has been up and down and everything will keep going up and down until eventually it levels out but who knows how long that will take."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
-
-
HEAT WARNING
HEAT WARNING | Hottest June 2 in Ottawa history, with relief on the way this weekend
-
-
-
-
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
Special rapporteur David Johnston’s office hired crisis communications firm Navigator
Special rapporteur David Johnston has hired crisis communications firm Navigator, his office confirmed on Friday.
Air Canada should face more consequences after two disruptions in a week, consumer advocate says
An airline consumer advocate says Air Canada should face tougher consequences for stranding passengers after two disruptions in a week.
Canada's 'unprecedented' fire season linked to climate change, will be the new normal: scientists
At the moment, wildfires are burning across six provinces and one territory in Canada — and they’re still spreading in what’s being called an unprecedented fire season. While firefighters work tirelessly to battle the merciless flames and prevent further destruction, scientists say the wildfires are linked to climate change and that this will be the new normal.
'Utterly disgusting': Canadian Army sergeant fined for 'anti-Jewish' comments
A 38-year-old sergeant in the Canadian Army was fined $3,000 and issued a severe reprimand after he made what a military judge described as 'utterly disgusting' anti-Jewish comments while conducting an infantry training course in 2021.
Experts warn of 'rapid' growth of IBD as number of Canadians diagnosed set to reach 470K by 2035
The number of people in Canada with inflammatory bowel disease is increasing rapidly and is expected to grow to 470,000 by 2035, according to a new report from Crohn's and Colitis Canada.
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
Trudeau raises Poland's democratic backsliding as prime minister visits Toronto
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says he raised concerns about reports that LGBTQ2S+ rights and democracy are under threat in Poland during a Friday visit with its prime minister, Mateusz Morawiecki, in Toronto.
'Torch has been passed': What younger generations need to know about inheriting a family cottage
As more Canadians pass their family cottages down to the next generation, 'major shifts' in the ownership of recreational homes will occur, according to Re/Max. But amid concerns around the cost of housing, some may be wondering whether they can afford to keep that family cottage. Here's what younger generations need to know about inheriting a recreational property and the market today.
Atlantic
-
'Many, many lives turned upside down' by wildfires: N.S. premier
Nova Scotia’s premier says the “historic” wildfires in the province have caused a “breath-taking amount of damage.”
-
Man found dead inside Halifax Tim Hortons
A man has been found dead inside a Tim Hortons in Halifax.
-
Man walks into police station, confesses to homicide: N.S. RCMP
A man has been charged with first-degree murder in the homicide of a 62-year-old woman in Labelle, N.S.
Toronto
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
'Dime-size' hail pummels Toronto as severe thunderstorm moves in
Hail pummeled downtown Toronto on Friday night as a severe thunderstorm moved into the city.
-
3 men allegedly part of 'MS-13' street gang charged with shooting of Schomberg dog walker
Three Toronto men have been charged with attempted murder after they allegedly shot an innocent dog walker in Schomberg, Ont. in a case of mistaken identity.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
-
Teachers protest against bill that would overhaul Quebec education system
Teachers' groups held a protest outside the National Assembly this morning to voice their opposition against the Quebec government's new education bill.
-
Man charged with manslaughter in 1996 cold case of missing Montreal mother
A 69-year-old man has been charged with manslaughter in connection with a Montreal cold case dating back to the late 1990s.
Northern Ontario
-
Three charged in northern Ont. for having campfire during fire ban
Three people have been charged this week after having campfires during the fire ban and one person could be fined up to $25,000 or face jail time.
-
Sewing needles found at 2nd Bracebridge beach, prompting closure
A popular beach in Bracebridge is open to the public two days after sewing needles were found in the water, but a second beach has since closed over safety concerns.
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Notorious serial killer Paul Bernardo moved to medium-security prison in Quebec
Notorious serial rapist and killer Paul Bernardo was moved to a medium-security prison in Quebec this week.
London
-
WANTED: Lucas Townsend, 27
Around 8 p.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to two separate calls where citizens believed they heard gunshots in the 100 block of Albert Street near Talbot Street.
-
LPS officers assaulted with bear spray
Around 7:30 p.m. on Thursday, police responded to a home on Downing Crescent where two men were inside fighting and one assaulted the other.
-
Run for Women hitting its stride for My Sister’s Place
The largest fundraising event for My Sisters’ Place in downtown London, Ont. is coming up next weekend, putting women, children, and men through the paces.
Winnipeg
-
Crash and possible assault put school into hold and secure
A school in Winnipeg was placed into a hold and secure after a reported crash and possible assault in the area.
-
Experts say these are the red flags to look out for when buying a flipped house
A Winnipeg man who bought a flipped home two years ago says some hidden problems have bubbled up to the surface – in some cases quite literally.
-
Statue of Queen Elizabeth repaired and reinstalled at Manitoba legislature, 2 years after vandalism
A bronze statue of Queen Elizabeth that was toppled and damaged by protesters two years ago was put back in its place Friday on the grounds of the Manitoba legislature after a lengthy set of repairs.
Kitchener
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Woman airlifted after crash near Wallenstein
A woman in her 80s has been rushed to hospital with critical injuries after a crash near Wallenstein, according to Ornge Air Ambulance.
-
Ont. seniors’ home adopts pair of ducklings for animal therapy program
A long-term care home in Fergus, Ont. has adopted two ducklings as part of an animal therapy program to give its residents a sense of purpose.
-
Family escapes from burning Cambridge home, two cats killed in fire
A family of three is safe after they escaped a fire at their Cambridge home. Neighbours described the flames as "unbelievable."
Calgary
-
Lucky duckies saved after falling down Calgary storm drain
Eight fuzzy ducklings were rescued from a precarious situation on Friday, thanks to Calgary police and workers from the City of Calgary.
-
Increased sheriff pilot program comes to an end in Calgary – for now
A dozen sheriffs and Calgary Police officers roamed Calgary's core for three months, but the provincial pilot program is officially over as of this week.
-
Calgary father, son arrested for child sexual exploitation, assault, extortion
A Calgary father and son face a lengthy list of criminal charges after being arrested in connection with the sexual exploitation, assault and extortion of multiple teen girls.
Saskatoon
-
Saskatoon students say high school is censoring Pride week
Students at a Catholic school in Saskatoon say their high school is restricting and censoring Pride week celebrations.
-
Woman pleads guilty to Prince Albert community centre arson
A woman has pleaded guilty to starting a fire that burned down a Prince Albert community centre.
-
Saskatoon police locate missing 7-year-old girl
Saskatoon police have located a missing 7-year-old girl.
Edmonton
-
Edmonton teen bystander shot in downtown shooting during 'altercation': police
A teen bystander was shot during an altercation outside the Edmonton Convention Centre Thursday evening, police say.
-
13-year-old girl attacked by stranger near Mill Creek Ravine
Edmonton police are searching for the man who attacked a young girl near Mill Creek Ravine Tuesday morning.
-
Edmonton celebrates Pride month with summer-long celebrations
The City of Edmonton is holding its largest ever Pride celebration this year.
Vancouver
-
Stolen vehicle found in Surrey with loaded firearm, jerry can of gas inside: RCMP
Mounties discovered a loaded firearm and a jerry can full of gasoline inside a stolen vehicle found in Surrey last month.
-
Vancouver library patron finds $5, handwritten note from 'kind-hearted stranger' nestled inside book
A library patron in Vancouver has been catalogued as a “kind stranger” after leaving a sweet surprise between the pages of a book.
-
1 person seriously injured after ultralight plane crash, fire in Surrey
One person has been taken to hospital with serious injuries after an ultralight aircraft crashed and caught on fire in Surrey Friday afternoon.
Regina
-
Weyburn police investigating theft of several 'high-powered' firearms, ammunition
The Weyburn Police Service (WPS) says it has charged a 27-year-old woman following the theft of several "high-powered" firearms and a large amount of ammunition from a residence in nearby Yellow Grass.
-
See rainbows form above Regina's in stunning time-lapse video
A dramatic time-lapse video captured by a CTV News weather camera shows rainbows moving through Regina's sky.
-
More than 7,000 lightning strikes were recorded around Regina over the past 24 hours
Environment Canada recorded more than 7,000 lightning strikes around Regina over the past 24 hours.