OTTAWA -- Clouds hang over the nation's capital today bringing off and on rain showers, but temperatures remain higher than average.

Environment Canada's Sunday forecast for Ottawa includes clouds, morning showers, and a 40 per cent chance of showers with the risk of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

The afternoon high is 28°C, with a humidex of 36.

The average high for this time of the year is around 24°C.

Expect a few showers this evening and a 40 per cent chance of showers overnight with the risk of a thunderstorm. The low is 18°C.

A special weather statement that had been issued Sunday morning for the Merrickville and Kemptville areas says as much as 50 mm of rain may have fallen Saturday night into Sunday morning, with an additional 10 to 20 mm of rain possible today. The statement ended just after 8 a.m. Sunday.

For Monday, mainly cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers, a risk of a thunderstorm and a high of 27°C and a humidex of 35.

Tuesday's forecast is partly sunny, partly cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers with a 30 per cent chance of showers and a high of 26°C.

Wednesday's outlook is partly sunny. Showers are in the long-term forecast for Thursday.