Grey and rainy for Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa

It is a cool and dreary day in the capital as people celebrate Thanksgiving.

Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for showers throughout the day and a high of 10 C, about four degrees cooler than average.

The evening could see a few more showers. Overnight, expect a low of 6 C.

Cloudy conditions remain in the forecast on Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C.

Wednesday is also looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

Sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday and Friday before a rainy outlook for the weekend.