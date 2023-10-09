Ottawa

    • Grey and rainy for Thanksgiving Monday in Ottawa

    Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa) Clouds over the ByWard Market in Ottawa. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)

    It is a cool and dreary day in the capital as people celebrate Thanksgiving.

    Environment Canada's weather forecast for Ottawa calls for showers throughout the day and a high of 10 C, about four degrees cooler than average.

    The evening could see a few more showers. Overnight, expect a low of 6 C.

    Cloudy conditions remain in the forecast on Tuesday with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 11 C.

    Wednesday is also looking cloudy with a 60 per cent chance of showers and a high of 14 C.

    Sunshine returns to the forecast Thursday and Friday before a rainy outlook for the weekend.

    Ottawa Top Stories

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Flag football set to be included at Los Angeles Olympics in 2028

    Flag football took a key step toward becoming an Olympic sport in 2028, a victory for the NFL and organizers in Los Angeles who will bring a distinctly American sport to the Summer Games as they return to the United States for the first time in 32 years.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    London

    Winnipeg

    Kitchener

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Regina

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News