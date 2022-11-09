Grete Hale, devoted Ottawa business leader and philanthropist, dies at 93

Ottawa is paying respects to Grete Hale, the Ottawa business leader and philanthropist, who passed away at the age of 93 late last month.

Hale, one of the famous Ottawa Morrison sisters, helped transform Ottawa into the world capital it has become, with a profound impact on everything she became involved with.

But it's the personal touches that people remember.

“I think her Christmas list was well over a thousand cards every year,” her nephew David Pigott tells CTV News Ottawa.

She was a business leader, blazing a path for women involved in politics, philanthropy and volunteering. She had “absolute devotion to the community, and community organizations,” says Pigott.

She was also devoted to her family.

“She didn’t have kids of her own, but my siblings and my two cousins—Kelly and Don Cook—we were the beneficiaries of the love from a very a very amazing woman,” Pigott says.

Hale was one of Ottawa’s legendary three Morrison sisters, along with Gay Cook and former NCC Chair Jean Pigott.

“She loved Ottawa, She loved Canada; and, she’ll be missed,” Ottawa Mayor Jim Watson told CTV News.

“I could list off, she was involved in a hundred different organizations,” Watson said. “She was not just one that showed up at the important times, she rolled up her sleeves and did a lot of heavy lifting to raise money for a lot of important causes.”

Hale was the chairman emeritus of Morrison Lamothe Inc., one of Ottawa's oldest businesses that started out as a baking and catering company in 1933. She was named to the Order of Canada in 2006. She was also the first woman to become honorary colonel of the Governor General's foot guards.

She was also heavily involved with the Ottawa Community Foundation.

“If philanthropy is the love of people, Grete is the consummate, ultimate philanthropist - she just loved people, she got them, she couldn’t get enough of them,” says former V.P. with the Ottawa Community Foundation Bibi Patel.

Hale's body now rests at the family memorial at Beechwood National Cemetery, where she was president and chair emeritus.

"She was really instrumental in the development of what modern Beechwood became, and our steps to becoming a National Historic Site," says Nicolas McCarthy, Beechwood's director of marketing, communications and community ourreach. "

There will be a Book of Condolence available to the public the week of Monday, Nov. 21 to Friday, Nov. 25 at Beechwood National Memorial Centre (during office hours 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.).

“We’re definitely inviting everyone to come and say a few words and write their thoughts about the Baker’s Daughter,” McCarthy said.