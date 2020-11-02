OTTAWA -- An automated shuttle bus is set to roll in Ottawa.

Area X.O. operated by Invest Ottawa will announce an on-road test of an automated shuttle in Ottawa this morning. It is the first of its kind to be approved under Ontario's Automated Vehicle Testing Program.

The invitation says, "Join us to experience EasyMile's Electric Low-Speed Automated Shuttle in action in the capital, and drive the future of public transportation together as a community."

The event will be broadcast live on the Invest Ottawa Facebook page.

Mayor Jim Watson, Minister of Environment Catherine McKenna and Ontario Transportation Minister Caroline Mulroney will take part in the virtual announcement of the driverless shuttle. Area X.O. operated by Invest Ottawa will announce the new on-road trial of an automated shuttle service with EasyMile, the City of Ottawa, Transport Canada and other partners.

In October, the Federal Government announced a $7 million investment in Area X.O. Invest Ottawa said the launch of Area X.O. is "evolving from the Ottawa L5 Connected and Autonomous Vehicle Testing Facility."

"Area X.O. enables and accelerates the safe and secure development, testing and application of next-generation technologies across many sectors."

At Area X.O., an old government farm near downtown Ottawa, there are roadways, traffic lights and a railway crossing, where self-driving vehicles can be tested and augmented. It's powered by its own super speed 5G wireless network.

