A section of the Rideau Canal Skateway is now open, its earliest opening date in more than a decade.

The green flags are now flying along a 2.7-kilometre section from the Pretoria Bridge to the Bank Street Bridge.

That stretch includes Patterson Creek.

“We are always keeping tabs on when the canal is open. and when we heard last night that it was going to open today- we were primed and ready to go!” says Liz Jameson.

“It’s snowy and a bit bumpy but its good,” says 11-year-old Lucas Morris “I love how long it is and how open ice it is.”

It's the earliest start to the skating season since 2004, when the canal opened on Dec. 28.

National Capital Commission Senior Manager Bruce Devine says the recent cold weather has helped thicken the ice.

“We are looking for 30 centimeters or 12 inches. And we have about 15 inches here today now.”

The rest of the canal is not open for skaters yet. The NCC reminds skaters to stay off closed areas, and says it is monitoring conditions and will advise when the remaining sections are ready for skating.