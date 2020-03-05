OTTAWA -- When most kids were heading off to summer camp, a young Dominique Jacobson was immersed in a family food obsession, globetrotting on an international tasting adventure.

"As a kid, I was travelling to Scotland to learn about the origin of marmalade, and to olive groves to taste the best possible imports," she says.

Growing up with an appreciation of everything gourmet has given Dominque the most down-to-earth appreciation of the stories behind the food.

"I am passionate about the growers and producers, the heritage of food, and the animal husbandry."

Dominique has a delicious way of making shopping and eating feel like an intimate connection. She wants to make world-class flavours personal.

"I am excited to have families create their own memories around their tables," she says, and she hopes a stop at their new Ottawa shop helps create relationships between the people who purchase the product and those who make the product.

"Food is all about togetherness. It's a labour of love. A celebration," says Jacobson. "For us, it is all about family; our family, getting to know growers, producers and their families."

Those products are now featured in the warm and spacious, light-filled space that is now open at 103 Beechwood Avenue, just blocks away from the original Jacobsons Gourmet Concepts.

After 14 years there, the family behind this food experience wished to expand.

The Jacobsons have been importing flavourful products from around the world and the best Canada has to offer. They have also been highlighting the work of local producers for more than four decades.

This business started 45 years ago when Dominique's mother, Susan Jacobson, wanted to find the flavours that appealed to her palate.

"She was missing things enjoyed so much around the table," the younger Jacobson says.

That led to travel, and a flourishing food import business. "We are investing in food and craftsmanship," says Jacobson, "investing in producers who care."

Just as family recipes are shared, so is the "foodie" gene.

"I have been involved in this business with my mother since I was old enough to open boxes and stock shelves."

Dominique is now running the food shop with husband, Marcus Minshall. Their daughter, Charlotte, at age 3, is already making recommendations to customers from the incredible "wall of cheese". (Charlotte's favourite: English Red Leicester)

While the buffet of local food options has certainly expanded, the wholesome idea on which the business was based has stayed the same.

"This is a story of humble family beginnings. That we have expanded to this point, built from the ground up, is almost surreal. We are so grateful to be blessed to have worked with such talented people."

The build, by Ottawa's Westview Projects, highlights family design priorities. It's a bright, interesting, open space, with features that complement the family's food story.

The huge copper lights over the cheese counter, says Dom, are reminiscent of the family's copper cooking pots.

The use of rosemary in the store graphics is based on the herbal gesture that giving the gift of a Rosemary sprig means you should remember that meeting forever.

While there are countless memorable items on the shelves, these are a few Dominque says are the Glam Products (Most Indulgent):

Truffle Honey. Dom describes truffles as "the diamonds of the food world."

Triple Cream Cheese. There is a wall full. You will have to decide on a favourite.

Store manager, and lifelong friend of the Jacobsons, Renée Levesque, raves about the decadent and creative chocolates of three women chocolatiers:

The chocolate artistry of Ottawa's Anna Stubbe Chocolates.

The creations of Mary's Brigadeiro: Handcrafted Chocolates. Brigadeiro is the Portuguese word for "moments of happiness". (I tasted them. They live up to the name.)

Medjool "Bisou Dates and Chocolates" by local Maha Surani.

A product that has Dominque boiling over with enthusiasm--Mariage Frères Teas.

A true tea lover may describe this as the "Hermes of tea." The aromas alone are worth the trip. This brand is steeped in the celebrated history, and tradition, of one of the oldest French tea houses. Dominique says she is thrilled to be carrying this, satisfying years of customer requests.

"Bloody Good Pies!" Savoury pies is a practical dinner pick for staff member, Lauren Watson. She says one $10 pie is a perfect meal for her, her husband and her three-year-old.

Food is always family affair for Dominique.

"We have a new home for our family and Ottawa families to come and enjoy food. This space is for the community to enjoy," she says.

The new Jacobsons had a "soft launch" when it opened just before Christmas. It is already a fixture in New Edinburgh, although the "official opening" is the end of April.