Grease fire in kitchen at ByWard Market pub

There are no reports of injuries after a kitchen fire at Lowertown Pub in the ByWard Market.

Ottawa Fire says firefighters responded to a grease fire in the kitchen of the York Street establishment just after 9 a.m. on Friday.

"There were flames in the kitchen upon arrival," Ottawa Fire says.

"Firefighters arrived on scene three minutes after the initial 911 call and the fire was under control in nine minutes."

The fire was contained to the kitchen of the restaurant.