OTTAWA -- A gravel spill has shutdown a section of Highway 417 in Ottawa's west end.

Ontario Provincial Police say the westbound lanes of the Queensway are closed at Pinecrest Road after a gravel spill on the highway.

Clean up is expected to take until approximately 2:30 p.m.

The onramp from northbound Pinecrest Road to the Queensway westbound is currently closed due to Light Rail Transit construction.

Police have not said if the LRT construction is related to the gravel spill.