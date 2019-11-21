

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





OTTAWA — Grain farmers in Ontario and Quebec say a prolonged strike by CN Rail workers could have a devastating impact on their businesses.

The Grain Farmers of Ontario and the Grain Growers of Quebec say they want to meet immediately with Transport Minister Marc Garneau and Agriculture Minister Marie-Claude Bibeau.

The problem isn’t just the shipping of crops, but deliveries of propane that they need to power their crop dryers.

“Our farmers need propane to dry their corn as it comes off the field,” President of the Grain Growers of Quebec, Christian Overbeek said in a press release.

“We need to sit down with the Ministers of Agriculture and Transport immediately to determine how grain farmers can access propane today,” said Grain Farmers of Ontario Chair Markus Haerle, in the same release. “Farmers cannot wait for days for this propane stoppage, we need solutions today — the viability of our crops depends on it.”

The GFO says it’s been a difficult season for farmers, with wet weather and an early cold snap. They fear if the strike continues it could lead to significant losses.

3200 CN Rail workers walked off the job Tuesday morning, after a deal could not be reached between CN and the Teamsters Canada Rail Conference by the midnight deadline. The workers have been without a deal since July.

Garneau told reporters Wednesday he believes a deal will come soon.

“We believe there is a light at the end of the tunnel and we’re going to push them as hard as we can because this is very important from the economy perspective,” Garneau said. “We also believe in the collective bargaining process so we’re going to make sure they know how important this is and that they have to continue working towards a solution, which we think is within their grasp.”

Sylvain Charlebois, the dean of Dalhousie University’s Faculty of Management told Newstalk 580 CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll a lengthy strike will eventually impact consumers.

“If this disruption lasts for a few days, we probably won’t notice, but it if it lasts more than a couple of weeks, you may start seeing some empty shelves for certain products.”

With files from The Canadian Press