Several businesses in the Glebe neighbourhood were vandalized overnight Thursday.

Bright yellow graffiti was left on at least 20 storefronts along Bank St. from First to Fifth Ave.

The messages, which read “love” and “RIP Foren” were left on brick walls, store windows, doors and signs.

“It’s a nuisance definitely, and it’s disappointing, and quite frankly not fair to the hard working business owners,” said Dana Thibeault, with the Glebe Business Improvement Area (BIA).

Thibeault filed a report with Ottawa Police.

She also hired crews to come and clean off the writing.

Every year the Glebe BIA will spend between $20,000 and $30,000 cleaning graffiti.

“It doesn’t add anything to the neighbourhood,” Thibeault added.

“There are better ways to express yourself, and I hope they consider that before going about vandalism.”

For those interested in art, Thibeault says there are opportunities to graffiti or paint murals in the neighbourhood.

She encourages any business that may have been targeted to file a report with police as well.