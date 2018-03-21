

CTV Ottawa





Union members on strike were peppered with questions Wednesday by some young, curious minds.

Roughly 18 grade six students at Westboro Academy came to the picket line armed with notebooks and questions for the striking members.

"I figured I could answer the questions for them, but I wanted them to get some authentic education and jump out there and figure out what is going on for themselves," said teacher Zach Brian.

The students came up with the questions after a classroom discussion about strikes, unions and pensions. After roughly 40 minutes talking to union members, the students said they had a better understanding of the issues at play.

"I was pretty curious about why they are causing strike and i want to learn more about the cupe, the union," said Alicia Rutten.

"A lot of them are just working for their pension and they really want to have their money when they are retired and need their money," said Viveca Matita-Torriti. "I feel like they are just doing this because they need their own voice."

"It was really interesting to find out the actual opinions. They really have a strong opinion on this and are ready to stand a long time on this," said Anastasia."

The students have also reached out to the university and are hopeful they will be able to learn that side of the story.

The kids will take what they learned back to the classroom for a project about the strike.