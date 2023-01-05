'Graceful and understated': CNN Travel names Ottawa one of the best destinations to visit in 2023
CNN Travel has named the city of Ottawa one of the best destinations to visit in the world in 2023, calling it "graceful and understated."
Ottawa is the only Canadian destination on the CNN Travel list of 23 destinations to visit around the world this year. Other destinations on the list include Western Australia, Poland, Rwanda, Fiji, and cities such as Liverpool, England, Manaus, Brazil, Gothenburg, Sweden and Thessaloniki, Greece.
"It doesn't have Montreal's French flair or Toronto's international oomph, so the Canadian capital can get overlooked," CNN Travel says on its website. "That would be a mistake. Graceful and understated, Ottawa has its own draws."
CNN Travel notes Ottawa is home to two Jazz Festivals for music lovers, and the Rideau Canal turns into the "world's largest skating rink" in January and February.
"If you love hockey, watch the Ottawa Senators do their thing at Canadian Tire Centre in the western suburbs," CNN Travel writes. "If that ticket is too pricey, check out the Ottawa 67's, a more affordable option of junior men's hockey games at downtown's TD Place arena."
And if you're planning to visit Ottawa, CNN Travel says "don't miss" Parliament Hill.
"Home to Canada's federal government and the visually striking Parliament buildings on a promontory overlooking the Ottawa River," CNN writes on its website.
Mayor Mark Sutcliffe said he's "delighted" to see Ottawa as the only Canadian destination on the CNN Travel list of best destinations to visit.
"Looking forward to welcoming tourists to our city throughout the year," Sutcliffe said on Twitter.
Ottawa Tourism says they have their "fingers crossed" for a great year for the tourism industry, with the Rideau Canal Skateway hopefully opening soon and Winterlude set to return in February.
"We do benefit from being close to major population centres like Toronto and Montreal," Ottawa Tourism director of communications Jantine Van Kregten told Newstalk 580 CFRA's Ottawa Now with Kristy Cameron.
"So when the canal does open our near markets can make a quick decision to say, 'Hey, the canal just opened, we're heading to Ottawa this week or this weekend', so that does benefit us."
Canadian Heritage has announced Winterlude will return in-person for three weekends in February.
"Great activities that will draw people here," Van Kregten said.
Ottawa Top Stories
-
FREEZING RAIN WARNING
-
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | 'Graceful and understated': CNN Travel names Ottawa one of the best destinations to visit in 2023
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Prince Harry says William attacked him during argument: report
Prince Harry alleges in a much-anticipated new memoir that his brother Prince William lashed out and physically attacked him during a furious argument over the brothers' deteriorating relationship, The Guardian reported Thursday.
21 cases of COVID subvariant XBB.1.5 detected in Canada, says PHAC
The new Omicron subvariant suddenly making up 40 per cent of cases in the U.S. may be better at evading antibodies than previous variants, according to some experts.
Hamlin's collapse spurs new wave of vaccine misinformation
Unfounded claims about the safety of COVID-19 vaccines proliferated in the hours and days after Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed during Monday's game, revealing how pervasive vaccine misinformation remains three years after the pandemic began.
8 found fatally shot in Utah home, including 5 children
Eight people including five children were found dead from gunshot wounds in a southern Utah home Wednesday, according to authorities who did not provide more details or a potential motive for the killings.
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
GOP's McCarthy rejected for House speaker – again and again
House Republicans flailed through a second day of multiple balloting Wednesday, unable to elect their leader Kevin McCarthy as House speaker or come up with a new strategy to end the political chaos that has tarnished the start of their new majority.
B.C. family sues Greater Vancouver Zoo after toddler allegedly mauled by bears
Three years after a toddler was allegedly attacked by a group of black bears at the Greater Vancouver Zoo, the child's father has filed a lawsuit on her behalf.
Vestment worn by Benedict on display in Rome gallery turning heads
A vestment worn by Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is turning heads while on display in a gallery window blocks from Vatican City.
Opposition MPs request 'urgent' meeting to discuss Via Rail and airline holiday travel issues
Opposition MPs have teamed up to call for an 'urgent' meeting of the House of Commons' Transport, Infrastructure and Communities Committee to discuss the treatment of Via Rail and airline passengers this holiday season, and to hear directly from the minister responsible.
Atlantic
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
Storm Watch: School closures and cancellations
Here is a list of school closures and cancellations for Thursday, Jan. 5, 2023.
-
Halifax Regional Police investigating suspicious death in Spryfield
Halifax Regional Police are investigating a suspicious death in the Spryfield area.
Toronto
-
Case of eight teens charged in Toronto homeless man's death set to return to court
The case of eight teenage girls facing second-degree murder charges in the death of a homeless man is set to return to a Toronto court today.
-
'Near-zero' visibility possible around the GTA this morning due to thick fog
Drivers are being urged to use caution on the roads during the morning commute as thick dense fog blankets the Greater Toronto Area.
-
Why are Toronto grocery stores selling some chicken breasts for nearly $27/kg?
A line of unusually priced chicken breast has left some Toronto shoppers and thousands of internet users scratching their heads.
Montreal
-
NFL emergency highlights Montreal ER doctor's mission to put defibrillators on the map
A Montreal ER doctor and cardiac arrest researcher's foundation has developed a free mobile app called AED-Quebec. It allows users to locate the nearest available defibrillator, crucial for cardiac emergencies.
-
Inquiry demanded into Montreal jail death after guards used pepper spray, spit hood
The use of a spit hood before the death of 21-year-old man illegally detained inside a Montreal jail, and the fact that he should have been released the day before, have sparked calls for a public inquiry.
-
WEATHER
WEATHER | Freezing rain, snowfall warnings in place across much of southern Quebec
Environment Canada has issued freezing rain and snowfall warnings for most of southern Quebec, and the messy mix could make travel difficult.
Northern Ontario
-
Former head of Timmins homeless shelter, bank official charged with fraud, stealing $400K
The former executive director of a Timmins homeless shelter -- who also worked as a senior bank official -- has been charged with fraud after hundreds of thousands of dollars were allegedly stolen, police say.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
Former Sudbury area teacher guilty of misconduct after sending sexual messages to students
A former teacher from the Rainbow District School Board has been found guilty of professional misconduct and is suspended for 22 months after sending inappropriate messages to five female students in the summer of 2019.
London
-
Man charged after breaking into Goderich, Ont. church
OPP in Huron County have charged a man with multiple offences after he allegedly broke into a church he had been previously banned from entering and crawled through empty ceiling space before falling through it.
-
Windows smashed at Elgin Court Public School, St. Thomas police investigating
Police in St. Thomas, Ont. are investigating an act of mischief after multiple windows were smashed at a local school over the holidays.
-
January thaw to end as cold air set to return
A return to colder temperatures is on the way for the London, Ont. region as a low pressure system and associated cold front will move through the area Wednesday night.
Winnipeg
-
'We can be extremely successful': KUB Bakery saved by Winnipeg celebrities
One of Winnipeg's beloved bakeries closed down in mid-November, just short of its 100th anniversary. But now a pair of local celebrities is making sure the business stays open.
-
Charges laid after cannabis edibles handed out to kids on Halloween in Winnipeg
Formal charges have been laid more than two months after cannabis gummies were handed out to children on Halloween night in Winnipeg.
-
'Physically and mentally draining': Manitoba teacher completes gruelling trek to the South Pole
It is yearning to do something big in his life that has pushed a Manitoba teacher around the world – through the Sahara Desert, up Mount Everest, and most recently, into Antarctica. Now this adventurer has his sights set on a new goal.
Kitchener
-
One dead after crash on Wellington Road 32 east of Hespeler
Wellington County OPP say one person has died as the result of a crash on Wellington Road 32.
-
Slain OPP officer remembered at funeral in Barrie
Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) Const. Grzegorz (Greg) Pierzchala was remembered as an exemplary officer and someone who was living his childhood dream at a funeral in Barrie today.
-
'We spoke too soon': Local paramedics report Code Red after 'manageable' holiday call volumes
The union representing paramedics in Waterloo region reported a “Code Red” around 2:30 Wednesday afternoon – meaning there were no ambulances to accept new calls.
Calgary
-
4 cases of Omicron subvariant identified in Alberta
The Alberta government says four cases of a contagious new subvariant of the Omicron strain of COVID-19 have been found here.
-
Calgary man rescued from house fire dies in hospital
The Calgary Fire Department says a man who was pulled out of a burning home Wednesday morning has died of his injuries.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
Saskatoon
-
89-year-old Prince Albert man 'knocked out' while confronting intruder in seniors' building
Residents of a Prince Albert seniors’ living complex want increased security after an 89-year-old man was assaulted Monday evening.
-
Saskatoon homeowner blames moose for broken window
A Saskatoon homeowner is dealing with two broken windowpanes in his front room after he says a moose cracked the glass, not once, but twice.
-
Saskatoon fire crews called to multi-unit complex
The Saskatoon Fire department responded to a call in the Mount Royal Neighbourhood Wednesday evening.
Edmonton
-
Alberta premier, environment minister challenge yet to be tabled federal 'just transition bill'
Alberta's premier and environment minister are taking aim at the federal government's intention to create a 'just transition bill' to help any displaced energy workers find new jobs in a net-zero future.
-
Going for gold: Canada roars back to beat U.S. in world junior semifinal
Canada is one step away from its 20th gold medal at the world junior hockey championship. Adam Fantilli scored the go-ahead goal in the second period and Thomas Milic was outstanding in making 43 saves as the tournament hosts fought back from an early 2-0 deficit to defeat the United States 6-2 on Wednesday in another emotional matchup of the bitter international rivals.
-
Police chase, arrest 2 youths connected to vape store robbery
Dash camera footage posted to social media showed a dramatic police chase Tuesday night near West Edmonton Mall.
Vancouver
-
Violent arrest outside B.C. concert prompted by public urination investigation, lawyer alleges
A public urination investigation outside of a rock concert resulted in the violent, caught-on-camera arrest of a B.C. man who is now suing the police, according to his lawyer.
-
Turpel-Lafond case prompts renewed calls to address 'pretendianism' at Canada's universities
Mary-Ellen Turpel-Lafond, who was the province's first children's watchdog, is no longer a professor at the University of British Columbia, months after a CBC report raised questions about her claimed Indigenous background.
-
E-Comm 911 releases list of Top 10 nuisance calls of 2022
A desire to report somebody for not cleaning up after their dog does not constitute an emergency, according to 911 call-takers. Neither does a person cutting to the front of the line at a car wash.
Regina
-
Sask. businesses providing piece of vacation for travellers affected by Sunwing cancellations
Some local businesses are hoping to bring a little piece of vacation to Saskatchewan for travellers who had flights cancelled by Sunwing last week.
-
'Armed and dangerous' man in custody following assault near Langenburg: RCMP
A man who was considered 'armed and dangerous' following an assault near Langenburg has been found and arrested, according to Sask. RCMP.
-
Independent police oversight team officially active in Saskatchewan
A new independent police oversight body is officially operating in the province.