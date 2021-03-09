Advertisement
Grab a lighter coat and an umbrella! Warmer, rainy temperatures coming to the capital
Published Tuesday, March 9, 2021 7:22AM EST
A windy and rainy day in downtown Ottawa on Sunday, March 14, 2010. (The Canadian Press / Pawel Dwulit)
Share:
OTTAWA -- Warmer temperatures are on the way Ottawa, but could come with rain.
Tuesday morning the mercury sitting at minus 4 degrees, but will climb to a high of six degrees.
It will be a mix of sun and cloud, 30 percent change of flurries, clearing in the afternoon.
Overnight it will be cloudy and a low of minus 7 degrees.
Wednesday will be a mix of sun and cloud, chance of rain in the afternoon. It will also be windy- gusts could be 40 km/h. The high will be 12 degrees.
This sets the stage for the rest of the week.
Thursday will rainy and a high of 11 degrees.
Friday will be sunny and a high of plus 4.