OTTAWA -- If you close your eyes this weekend and let the sunshine wash over you, you could probably convince yourself it's summertime and not early November.

That's the kind of stellar weather Ottawa will get over the next few days, according to Environment Canada.

Friday will be mainly sunny with a high of 18 C. Saturday will be even warmer; a mix of sun and cloud with a high of 19 C.

Sunday the sunny weather will continue, with a high of 16 C.

Monday it will warm back up to 19 C with a mix of sun and cloud. Tuesday will be 16 C with a mix of sun and cloud.

Overnight lows will be in the high single and low double-digits throughout this stretch.

Things won't cool down to more seasonal temperatures until at least Wednesday. The usual high around this time of year is 7 C.