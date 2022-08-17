Gord Brown's legacy lives on as memorial golf tournament raises money for charity

A golf tournament took place in eastern Ontario Wednesday, raising funds for two local charities and continuing the legacy of a local politician who left a mark on his community.

Local golfers practised their swings at Smugglers Glen Golf Course east of Gananoque, Ont., preparing to tee off the second annual Gord Brown Memorial Golf Tournament.

"This is awesome. I couldn't believe it when I walked in here," said Kingston golfer Scott Peterson on the turnout. "I'm really shocked but surprised, pleasantly surprised."

The tournament is a fundraiser for the United Way of Leeds and Grenville and the TMCA of Eastern Ontario, and also a tribute to former Conservative MP Gord Brown who passed away in 2018.

"Gord was a big supporter of the United Way for many, many years," said Trish Buote, Executive Director for the United Way. "In fact, he has raised over a million dollars for our community through the United Way, so obviously when we lost him, we lost a really, really big supporter."

Both charities partnered together for the tournament, the first time it's been held since 2019.

"He was an individual that really cared for his community and his constituents," YMCA of Eastern Ontario CEO Rob Adams said. "We feel that the work that we do at the 'Y' and the work that the United Way does, we're honouring his name and we're grateful for the family that allowed us to participate today."

The tournament sold out back in June with 145 golfers registering to play, with the aim to raise more than $80,000. The 2019 tournament raised around $85,000.

Also in attendance, two former Toronto Maple Leafs - Rick Vaive, and Brown's favourite player - Hall of Famer Darryl Sittler.

"There's lot's of opportunities to get out there and try to make a difference in people's lives," Sittler noted. "Gord was a big fan of Darryl and wore number 27 all the time so that obviously means a lot. The charities with the 'Y' and United Way mean a lot and it means a lot to his family."

"He died too young, 53 years of age of a heart attack," Sittler continued. "So hey, if we can help out, make a difference and put a smile on somebody's face and raise some money at the same time, why not?"

"You know, why not support a cause like this?" added Vaive. "It's something that we do all the time. It's a no-brainer."

Retired Toronto Maple Leafs players Rick Vaive (right) and Darryl Sittler at the Gord Grown Memorial Golf Tournament near Gananoque, Ont. on Wednesday. (Nate Vandermeer/CTV News Ottawa)

"It was going to be 27 degrees today, that's Gord's number, that's Darryl Sittler's number, so somehow I think that Gord was advocating for us from above," smiled Buote.

Gord's brother Jeff, grateful for all the support, and ready to reach a milestone number during the tournament, thanks to Gord's fundraising initiatives throughout the years.

"I believe we're going to surpass $2.5 million that was raised in Gord's name," he said. "So it's a great tribute to Gord, and we're just honoured to have the great support in his memory."

"Gord was about collaboration and partnership," noted Adams. "I think the last couple years have taught us one thing is that it takes a community to come out of situations and it also takes a community to thrive into the future."

"We work together to help people most in need, most efficiently and working so that we are helping each other and not duplicating efforts," Buote added. "We are thrilled to be working with the YMCA Eastern Ontario and we have a great relationship with them and it's about walking the talk so to speak."

"We live in a very generous community," said Adams. "It sold out in June. We have a tremendous amount of business support, so I'm really optimistic that we're going to exceed that $85,000 goal."

Golfers kicked off the tournament at 1p.m., followed by dinner with a live and silent auction.

"I'm representing the Gananoque Brewing Company, I'm a co-owner in that, and Gord was instrumental in helping us achieve and obtain some grants, so we always remember," said Peterson. "He was always around to help small business and that's why I'm here."

"When I was new to Gananoque it was one of the first names that kind of came to light for me," he added. "His brother is a businessman in town here so it's obvious very quickly that he's a big community supporter of small businesses and people themselves."

Brown says he hopes to continue the memorial tournament on a yearly basis.

"As long as the supports there," he said looking over his shoulder. "And it looks like we might be doing this for some time yet."