OTTAWA -- After an early taste of spring, Canada’s top weather forecaster warns “the largest event of the winter” is taking aim at the capital.

Environment Canada has issued a special weather statement for Ottawa and eastern Ontario, warning a winter storm will likely hit Wednesday and continue into Thursday.

The forecast says total snowfall amounts will range from 10 to 25 centimetres across the region.

“I don’t want to alarm people but this may be the largest event of the winter,” Environment Canada senior climatologist David Phillips told CFRA’s The Morning Rush with Bill Carroll Tuesday morning.

The largest single day snowfall this winter was 18.8 cm of snow on Feb. 7.

Phillips says the reason the forecast is calling for a wide range of 10 to 25 centimetres of snow is because the storm is still far away. He adds the storm is now “winding up” and “carrying a lot of moisture” as it makes its way towards Ontario from the Gulf of Mexico.

The snow is expected to start in Ottawa around 8 a.m. Wednesday, with the storm causing problems during the afternoon commute.

“The good news is it’s strictly just a snow event. We don’t have any mention of rain, freezing rain, or ice pellets. Just snow from Windsor to Ottawa,” Phillips said Tuesday morning.

The snow is expected to end on Thursday.

Ottawa has received 163 cm of snow so far this winter.

With the end of winter in sight, Phillips is burying expectations this could be the final snow storm of winter.“If we look from this point on, Ottawa still gets about a quarter of its annual snowfall.”

Phillips says from Feb. 24 until the final snowfall, Ottawa typically gets about 55 centimetres of snow.