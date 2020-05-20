OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say a driver with a G2 license has been charged with stunt driving after being accused of speeding on Highway 416 in the Spencerville area.

In a tweet, OPP said the car was clocked traveling at 192 km/h. The car has been impounded and the driver's license has been suspended for seven days. The driver is now also facing a fine.

#Goodbye car! Driver watches car get loaded onto flatbed after being charged with Stunt Driving. #GrenvilleOPP clocked it at 192 km/h on #Hwy416 in the #Spencerville area. G2 driver goes to court for his fine. DL suspended and car impounded for 7 days. #SlowDown #Walking ^bd pic.twitter.com/GBO8opw00D — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) May 20, 2020

This is just the latest case of stunt driving police have reported in eastern Ontario during the COVID-19 pandemic. Last week, a 17-year-old was charged with stunt driving after allegedly going 96 km/h above the posted speed limit in the Russell area. This week, a driver with a lifetime ban was allegedly caught going 182 km/h on Highway 417.

Police have said drivers are taking advantage of relatively empty roads, but warn that beyond legal ramifications, driving at excessive speeds increases the risk of harm or death to the driver, their passengers, and others, should a collision occur.