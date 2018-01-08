

The Canadian Press





KINGSTON, Ont. -- Police are crediting a man with potentially saving the life of a young Ontario boy he found outside in -25 C weather.

Kingston, Ont., police say the man heard a child crying when he got out of his car after returning home to an apartment building early Saturday morning.

They say he looked around and found a three-year-old child pushing against a car door.

Investigators say the boy was wearing pyjamas and had bare feet, so the man took the child inside and called police. They say there was an extreme cold warning at the time and the wind chill was -38 C.

Investigators say it was determined the boy -- who is autistic -- had woken up, unlocked an apartment door and left without waking his parents.

He was taken to hospital as a precautionary measure before being returned home.