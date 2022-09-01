Golf tournament raises record $332,000 for Brockville palliative care services

It was a record-breaking day on the links at The Friends of Palliative Care Golf Tournament held on Wednesday, with a grand total of $332,000 raised for the Palliative Care Unit at the Brockville General Hospital

"The money is raised because there isn't a lot of government money for the palliative care service outside of the hospital, and that's a big part of our service," said Friends of Palliative Co-chair David Publow.

"We have six or seven palliative care nurses that go in the community to people's houses and look after the sick and dying. We do this because people deserve to have death with dignity. It brings the whole community together," he said.

In 2015, $324,000 was raised to set the previous single-day record, then immediately matched by a donation from Don and Shirley Green’s foundation for a total of $649,000.

Organizers were glad to have everyone together for the tournament, celebrating 29 years in 2022.

"It was like a sight for sore eyes, and everybody was so excited," Publow said. "They had been cooped up for two years. We've had (the tournament), but in totally a different way."

"The Brockville Country Club was amazing in allowing us to even play because of Monday and Tuesday's rains," he noted.

Even with the mix of sun and rain on Wednesday, all 272 golfers managed to finish their rounds, and live and silent auctions in the evening brought in close to $70,000.

Previously, the Palliative Care Unit had six beds at the old St. Vincent de Paul location. The BGH unit now has 10 beds.

"The people that look after funding for the hospital have seen the service that BGH gives to dying patients and they recognize that by giving us 4 extra,” Publow said.

"I want to thank our committee, Jim Cooper, we have a group of people and it's just amazing.”

Each year, the golf tournament, along with the 30-Hour Telethon during the winter, brings in around $640,000 hundred for palliative care services.

The 2023 golf tournament is scheduled for Aug. 30.