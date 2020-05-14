OTTAWA -- Tennis courts and golf courses will soon be allowed to open in Ottawa during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Ontario Government announced the gradual relaxing of restrictions during the pandemic, including the reopening of tennis courts next Tuesday.

City Manager Steve Kanellakos told a City of Ottawa Town Hall meeting that the city is developing a plan to open all tennis courts in Ottawa, noting it normally takes two weeks to install all the nets.

“We’re looking to accelerate that,” Kanellakos said.

Outdoors sports fields and off-leash dog parks will also reopen on Tuesday.

Premier Doug Ford announced golf courses can reopen on May 16, with clubhouses open only for washrooms, and restaurants open for take-out. In addition, marinas, boat clubs and public boat launches are allowed to reopen for recreational use.

Several golf courses in the Ottawa area have announced they will be opening this weekend:

Pine View Golf Course opens on Saturday

Greensmere Golf and Country Club says it will open on May 16 for members, and to all golfers on May 18.

The Canadian Golf Club will open for the season on Saturday

Anderson Links Golf & Country Club will open on Saturday

Cedarhill Golf & Country Club opens on Saturday

Falcon Ridge Golf Course will open on Saturday

The Metcalfe Golf Club says it’s ready to open soon safely

Driving ranges will be allowed to open on Tuesday.