Golden Palace half-price egg roll event returns

A beloved Ottawa restaurant is serving up its famous egg rolls for half-price again this year after a hiatus.

Golden Palace Restaurant, which is celebrating its 63rd anniversary this year, is bringing back its popular half-price egg roll event for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic began.

"We are excited to announce that after a three year break our HALF PRICE egg roll anniversary is BACK," the restaurant posted on Instagram.

The annual event typically draws hundreds of people to the Carling Avenue restaurant, leading to long lineups down the street.

This year's event will happen on either Wednesday, April 12 or Thursday, April 13, depending on the weather. Golden Palace says it will decide a week prior to the event.