Golden Lake skating loop opens for outdoor skaters

There are several options for an outdoor skate in the national capital region this winter, despite the Rideau Canal Skateway not opening for the season.

For the first time, an outdoor skating loop has opened on Golden Lake in Renfrew County. It is located on Island View Drive off Highway 60 near Pikwakanagan First Nation. Golden Lake is located 146 km west of Ottawa.

"The loop itself goes down the shoreline of Golden Lake about three quarters of a kilometre then winds back," said Theresa Rasp, director of sponsorship for the Golden Lake Property Owners Association.

"Adding to that we thought it would be wise to also have some rink areas. So we built a hockey rink over at one end, and that joins up with a pathway that you can use to skate right over to two rinks co-joined (at the other end)."

The skating loops and rink opened Family Day weekend with over 300 people coming out to skate.

Poor weather prevented the Rideau Canal Skateway in Ottawa from opening for the first time ever this winter. Mild conditions also prevented families who live along the water in Golden Lake from creating their own backyard skating areas.

"They had given up on putting out their own rinks, so they were so happy there was somewhere to come that is central."

Warmer temperatures closed the skating loop midweek, but thanks to a cold snap hitting the national capital region this weekend, the loop will reopen with a fresh path cleared Saturday morning.

Fire pits and games are located near shore on the frozen lake as well, with solar powered lights also set up for nighttime skating. Music and barbecues were also present for the loop's opening weekend.

Rasp invites those skaters who have been waiting on the canal to open this year to make the journey to Golden Lake and get their fill of outdoor skating.

"It would be a great problem to have if we had too many people. So there's lots of space here and I'm sure all of our businesses in town would love to see it too."