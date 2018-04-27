

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The RCMP has been called in to investigate the disappearance of 2 kilograms of gold from the Royal Canadian Mint in Ottawa.

The Mint’s Senior Manager Public Affairs Alison Crawford confirms to CTV News the gold was discovered missing from the Mint’s facility on Sussex Drive last month.

In an email, Crawford says “as a result of robust internal inventory processes, employees of the Royal Canadian Mint reported a small amount of gold missing from the premises.”

Crawford adds” at the conclusion of an international investigation and administrative review, the Mint terminated the employment of one of its staff and asked the RCMP to investigate.”

In February, 2017, former Mint employee Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing gold “pucks” from the Mint. Lawrence was found guilty of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, smuggling gold from the Mint and laundering proceeds of crime.