Gold discovered missing from Royal Canadian Mint
The Royal Canadian Mint's first 100-kg, 99.999-per-cent-pure gold bullion coin with a $1 million face value sits amongst much smaller 1oz gold coins at its unveiling in Ottawa on Thursday May 3, 2007. (CP PHOTO/Tom Hanson)
CTV Ottawa, CTV Morning Live
Published Friday, April 27, 2018 7:55AM EDT
Last Updated Friday, April 27, 2018 8:01AM EDT
RCMP are investigating about two kgs of gold plates went missing from the Royal Canadian Mint.
A spokesperson for the Mint says the gold was discovered missing last month. There was a “robust internal investigation and administrative review” and one staff member was let go.
The gold had an estimated worth of $110,000.
In February, 2017, former Mint employee Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing gold “pucks” from the Mint. Lawrence was found guilty of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, smuggling gold from the Mint and laundering proceeds of crime.Police are investigating.