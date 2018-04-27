

RCMP are investigating about two kgs of gold plates went missing from the Royal Canadian Mint.

A spokesperson for the Mint says the gold was discovered missing last month. There was a “robust internal investigation and administrative review” and one staff member was let go.

The gold had an estimated worth of $110,000.

In February, 2017, former Mint employee Leston Lawrence was sentenced to 30 months in prison for stealing gold “pucks” from the Mint. Lawrence was found guilty of theft over $5,000, possession of property obtained by crime, smuggling gold from the Mint and laundering proceeds of crime.Police are investigating.