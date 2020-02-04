OTTAWA -- It’s the final frame, the athletes are focused, they have their eyes on the win — and the pallino. It’s anyone's bocce game.

Seniors in an East-Ottawa care home are going for gold in this years ‘All Seniors Care’ games. The annual tradition at the Beacon Heights Retirement Centre promotes active and healthy living throughout retirement.

“I played all different sports, hockey baseball, football,” says Bill Upton. “I want to stay active, I want to live longer ... It’s the getting together, getting to know all the other people in here.”

The 84 year-old, now retired from the airforce, enjoys the games and the team aspect that comes along with it.

Now in its 11th year, the ASC Seniors games will be played at all 30 centres throughout the country.

“It brings out a healthy competition,” says Josée Michaud, health and wellness director “There are physical and cognitive games ... It brings up their health overall, it’s a positive feeling at the end of the day.”

The events, which also include billiards, shuffle board, jeopardy and board games, continue all week, with the closing ceremonies to be held this Friday.

It was a close game, but in the end, Réjeanne Desforges took home the gold.