

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Ottawa Bylaw could start a petting zoo.

A resident found a goat wandering in the Kinburn area on Monday evening. It's the second time in two weeks Ottawa Bylaw officers were called about a goat roaming the streets.

On Twitter, Bylaw said the goat “looks like he chewed through his rope.”

You have goat to be kidding us!



We picked up another goat last night, this one in the Kinburn area. Looks like he chewed through his rope.



He’s currently enjoying a stay at an animal sanctuary until he can be reunited with his family. #ottcity pic.twitter.com/aMggN4WzrB — Ottawa By-law (@OttawaBylaw) August 21, 2018

The goat was taken to an animal sanctuary. Ottawa Bylaw says the goat was reunited with its owner Tuesday night..

On August 8, Bylaw officers picked up a Billy Goat in the Woodlawn area. The Billy Goat was reunited with its owner the next day.