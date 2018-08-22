Ottawa Bylaw could start a petting zoo.

A resident found a goat wandering in the Kinburn area on Monday evening. It's the second time in two weeks Ottawa Bylaw officers were called about a goat roaming the streets.

On Twitter, Bylaw said the goat “looks like he chewed through his rope.”

The goat was taken to an animal sanctuary. Ottawa Bylaw says the goat was reunited with its owner Tuesday night.. 

On August 8, Bylaw officers picked up a Billy Goat in the Woodlawn area.  The Billy Goat was reunited with its owner the next day.