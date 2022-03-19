Goalie Eve Gascon set to make history with the Gatineau Olympiques

Goaltender Ève Gascon will make history when she steps onto the ice at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau, Que. today.

The 18-year-old will become the first woman player to play for the Gatineau Olympiques, and the third female player to play in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League.

"When I knew I was going to play Saturday I started crying. I was very happy," Gascon said on Friday.

Gascon will join Charline Labonte and Manon Rheaume as the only women to play in the QMJHL.

"I need to do that for women's hockey and prove that women can play with boys," Gascon said.

The Olympiques recalled the Laval, Que. native from the CEGEP St-Laurent Patriotes in the Quebec Collegiate Hockey League last week. Gascon had a record of nine wins and five losses this season.

Gascon is now an inspiration for young women playing hockey across the national capital region.

"It shows that we can do it. If she can do it, so can I," said Madison Barry, a goalie with the Kanata Rangers. "I just got to work for it, I mean like her."

Barry celebrated her 16th birthday with a hockey party on Friday.

"A woman being able to step up like that just shows other young females that you can do that too," said MaKenna Barry. "It doesn't matter who you are, where you come from, you can do anything."

Madison Barry says she dreams of one day playing for the provincial women's team, followed by university and beyond, and Gascon is proof it can happen.

"You have to compete for it."

As Gascon prepares to face the Rimouski Oceanic this afternoon, she says her goal is simple.

"Be me and it's just a hockey game," Gascon said. "I know I am able to play hockey, so just to be me in the net."

The Olympiques face Rimouski Oceanic at 4 p.m. at the Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau.