OTTAWA -- Trick-or-treating is not recommended in Ottawa this year.

That's the message from Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches.

Dr. Etches told City Council on Wednesday that she does not recommend residents take their kids out trick-or-treating this Hallowe'en.

"I recommend that people stay with the members of their household, that you look at ways to have candy for kids in your household in a different way," she said, in response to questions from Coun. Jenna Sudds.

Dr. Etches said she knows Hallowe'en is fun, even admitting to enjoying dressing up in costumes herself, but said that there are safe ways to enjoy the season in the grips of COVID-19 pandemic.

"Dress up, share costumes with pictures, do these things more virtually," she said. "There's lots of fun to be had. People need to have fun right now and dressing up is one of those things. We all need that. I really encourage people to go wild… with members of your household."

She also recommends carving pumpkins outdoors, as long as physical distancing is kept, but gatherings should not exceed provincial limits.

The risks of trick-or-treating are the same as other events where people are gathering in groups, Dr. Etches said, and that, despite it being something kids look forward to all year, it's not an essential activity.

"There is more risk when people come into close contact with others. If people are moving around the neighbourhood, children in groups, it's easy for more mixing to occur," she said. "There is the possibility of multiple people touching different things. That can lead to transmission."

Passing out candy could be a risky activity if someone has the virus but has no symptoms and is passing out candy. She noted it's also harder to keep kids' hands clean.

"We need to do all we can outside of schools to keep children from mixing," Dr. Etches said. "[Trick-or-treating] isn't an essential activity. Right now, the government is asking us to stay to members of household and to limit our trips to what is essential. It just doesn't fit right now."

Ottawa is at OPH's "Red" level of COVID-19 alert, prompted by rising case counts, hospitalizations and outbreaks. Earlier at City Council, Dr. Etches said Ottawa had the highest rate of people testing positive for COVID-19 per capita in all of Ontario.