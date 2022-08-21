'Go home!': Residents protest TUPOC group remaining at Ottawa church
Residents are urging members of a Freedom Convoy-affiliated group to leave a historic Ottawa church this weekend, as the group remains at the church three days after the owner moved to evict them over unpaid rent.
Meantime, The United People of Canada showed reporters photocopies of two cheques they claimed are for the Saint Brigid's Centre for the Arts to pay the rent, and claimed the owner of the church on St. Patrick Street is refusing to accept the payments.
"Basically, we're being harassed from our perspective…we have an active lease on the property," Board of Director William Komer told reporters on Sunday morning. "We're fully compliant based on this date, again, they're refusing to accept this payment."
Komer again insisted the eviction notice from the owner of St. Brigid's Church is "completely unlawful", and they have an active lease on the property.
On Thursday, a bailiff with Cease Bailiff Services delivered a "Notice of Termination of Tenant" to St. Brigid's Church on St. Patrick Street, which stated the landlord had terminated the occupancy of The United People of Canada under the Commercial Tenancies Act.
The notice said the tenants owed $10,000 in unpaid rent and failed to provide proof of liability insurance for $5 million. The bailiff also issued a second notice saying TUPOC is in violation of the Ontario Heritage Act and failed to obtain necessary permits for construction. The bailiff told CTV News Ottawa the group is "squatting" on the property.
The United People of Canada planned to host its weekly community barbecue on Sunday at the church, despite being evicted from the property. A dozen residents and opponents of TUPOC visited the church Sunday morning, urging the group to follow the eviction order and leave the Lowertown neighbourhood.
"These guys need to go, they've been evicted," Deena Sherif said. "The people here don't want them here, we don't want them here, we don't want white nationalism, we don't want fascism."
Heather added, "Go home!"
"We don't need their help here in Lowertown, Ottawa doesn't need their help. I think maybe they should take all of their goodwill and bring it home to their own communities."
Resident Chris Grinham visited the church on Saturday to hear from the group as they spoke to reporters and the community about their plans, and was back at the church on Sunday.
"They keep saying they're here to make Lowertown better, but they never say how or why," Grinham said. "They just keep having workshops to explain why the convoy was good, and people in their neighbourhood were really hurt by the convoy and really exhausted by it and don't want to see it return."
Ottawa police officers were present near the church on Sunday to monitor the TUPOC event and the demonstration against the church. An officer confirmed to CTV News Ottawa police had been called to St. Brigid's several times through the day.
In July, The United People of Canada moved into St. Brigid's Church, saying it planned to purchase the church for its "Embassy." There were red banners hanging on the front of the church.
Documents obtained by CTV News shows the sale of St. Brigid's Church to the United People of Canada has fallen through. The church was conditionally sold to the group on June 15, but as of Aug. 12, real estate listing documents show the property was listed as "back on the market."
TUPOC showed reporters photocopies of two cheques for July and August rent, dated July 15 and August 15, along with documents the group claims is proof of liability insurance.
Komer insists The United People of Canada have attempted to make a payment, but received no response.
"Calling, emailing, contacting and it doesn’t seem like they want our money, it seems like they don't want to do business with us," Komer said. "This might be because, as it sounds like, (Mayor) Jim Watson is quoted as saying don't do business with these people."
Komer suggests elected officials played a role in the landlord moving to evict the group.
"There does seem to be a concerted effort to no longer do business with us; this seems to be because of an undo political pressure, perhaps, to discriminate against person based on backgrounds, beliefs, creed, etc.," Komer said.
"Look at the recent comments from Mayor Jim Watson saying his message to the owners of these property is don't do business with these people – that's my understanding he's been quoted as saying, something to that effect – that is, from our perspective, maleficence to public office as well as inducement of breach of contract."
On Saturday, TUPOC Board of Directors member Diane Nolan held a media conference, discussing the Freedom Convoy event in downtown Ottawa, the United People of Canada's mission and how the group wants to help the community.
In a Facebook live video on Sunday, Nolan suggested St. Brigid's Church would be torn down if TUPOC is evicted.
"This beautiful church is going to be torn down if we leave here. You know, the city is building buildings like it's going out of style."
Heritage Ottawa says both the exterior and elements of the church's interior were designated under Part IV of the Ontario Heritage Act in 1981.
"Elements of its extravagant interior that are identified in the designation include its iron columns, canvas panels, figurative murals on the walls, vaulted ceilings and decorative wood carvings, including the wainscoting, pews, confessionals and altar," Heritage Ottawa said.
The eviction notice claims TUPOC violated the Ontario Heritage Act.
With files from CTV News Ottawa's Jeremie Charron
