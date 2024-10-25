Gloucester retiree $1 million richer after winning with Lotto Max

A retiree from Gloucester is now $1 million richer after winning a Maximillions prize with Lotto Max in the Sept. 13 draw.

Evelyn McGouran has been playing the lottery since 1975. Typically, she chooses her own numbers, but she only won when she opted for a Quick Pick ticket.

"I was at the casino with my husband. He went to bring the car around to pick me up at the front doors, and while I was waiting, I decided to pick up a Lotto Max ticket," McGouran said at the OLG Prize Centre in Toronto to claim her winnings.

"It was the Saturday after the draw when I decided to check the winning numbers on my tablet. I started to review the Maximillions wins and realized I had a match!"

It took her some time to calm down and process the good news, she adds.

"My heart was racing, and my husband was cautious. It was hard to believe I actually won big. After having a bite to eat, I went to the store to have my ticket validated. It was exciting to see the big slip print, confirming that I had won," she said.

McGouran is going to use the money to help family members and those in need.

"I will donate to my local humane society and community food bank. I will also share with close family members," she added.

The winning ticket was sold at Rideau Carleton Casino on Albion Road in Gloucester.