Gloucester Costco reopens after trash fire prompts evacuation

Ottawa Fire Services says a Costco store had to be evacuated after a fire broke out in a trash compactor at the back of the store.

The fire at the store on Blair Towers Place was called in just before 11 a.m. Smoke from the fire had gotten into the store. High levels of carbon monoxide were detected.

Firefighters quickly put the fire out. It did not spread beyond the trash compactor.

The store reopened after firefighters ventilated the smoke and confirmed the air was safe.