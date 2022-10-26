Glengarry Memorial Hospital to close ER overnight Thursday through Saturday

The Glengarry Memorial Hospital in Alexandria, Ont. is closing its emergency room overnight once again because of a staffing shortage.

The hospital said Wednesday in a news release that the ER would be closed Thursday, Friday, and Saturday nights from 7 p.m. to 7 a.m.

“Looking ahead, HGMH will welcome additional Emergency Room nurses who are scheduled to begin in November and remain hopeful that this will help stabilize our staffing situation and reduce the number of closures following their orientation period,” said hospital president and CEO Robert Alldred-Hughes in the release. “All options continue to be explored to ensure the continued safety of our patients and staff.”

This is the third consecutive week that the hospital has had to close its emergency department. It was also closed overnights from Oct. 14 to 16 and from Oct. 21 to 22. The hospital also had temporary closures in July, August and September.

Residents are urged to call 911 if they experience severe shortness of breath, chest pain, severe bleeding or periods of unconsciousness. Paramedics will be re-routed to the nearest available emergency departments this weekend.

The closest emergency departments are the Cornwall Community Hospital (43 km away) and the Hawkesbury General Hospital (39 km away).