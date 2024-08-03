OTTAWA
    • Glengarry Highland Games celebrates 75 years this weekend in Maxville, Ont.

    The 75th annual Glengarry Highland Games kicked off Friday in Maxville, Ont. to celebrate Scottish culture in the region this weekend.

    Don Gamble, Glengarry Highland Games president, told CTV Morning Live the game first started in 1948 as a one-day event, but it soon became two-day event and a way to celebrate Scottish culture.

    "There's so much I can tell you about this weekend. It's unbelievable," he said.

    Gamble notes that Friday and Saturday will be packed with special evets, including music, tradition and heritage. The games include different activities, such as fiddling and pipes and drums.

    "To the delight of many long-time Games fans, long-term Games MC Reg Gamble has been selected as this year’s Guest of Honour," reads the games' website.

    "At Saturday’s breath-taking Games closing, the massed drum fanfare will return based on the hugely enthusiastic response to the performance at last year’s Games."

    Jamie Gunn, Scottish Heavy Events World Championships competitor, who came all the way from Scotland for the competition, says he's "delighted" to get back.

    "I'm hoping for top three," he said. "It's going be a hard battle."

    More details are available here: www.glengarryhighlandgames.com

