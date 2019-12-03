Giving back to Ottawa on Giving Tuesday
OTTAWA -- So you took the day off to stand in long lines and shop on Black Friday.
Then you clicked away frantically to get those deals on CyberMonday.
Now is your chance to give back.
Today is Giving Tuesday
It's a day designated globally to take some of those Christmas shopping dollars and make a donation to a community cause.
For the third consecutive year, the Ottawa Mission is going all- in on Giving Tuesday.
The Mission is getting a boost from Dymon to reach its Giving Tuesday goal of $140 thousand.
Dymon will match donations up to $20 thousand.
Throughout the capital today, non-profit groups are holding events or calling on residents to think about the challenges facing many people in our city.
