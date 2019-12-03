OTTAWA -- So you took the day off to stand in long lines and shop on Black Friday.

Then you clicked away frantically to get those deals on CyberMonday.

Now is your chance to give back.

Today is Giving Tuesday

It's a day designated globally to take some of those Christmas shopping dollars and make a donation to a community cause.

For the third consecutive year, the Ottawa Mission is going all- in on Giving Tuesday.

The Mission is getting a boost from Dymon to reach its Giving Tuesday goal of $140 thousand.

Dymon will match donations up to $20 thousand.

Throughout the capital today, non-profit groups are holding events or calling on residents to think about the challenges facing many people in our city.

Donate to The Ottawa Mission on #GivingTuesday GivingTuesday and see your gift amount MATCHED by DYMON



You can support people experiencing homelessness in Ottawa and help them access life-changing programs and services.https://t.co/G1tKicKMNW#GivingTuesdayCA @DymonStorage pic.twitter.com/F2IUt0H3Da — The Ottawa Mission (@OttawaMission) December 2, 2019