It was just 24 minutes after midnight when Ottawa’s Queensway Carleton Hospital welcomed Tia Mirna Rabba into the world.

Becoming the Capital’s first baby of 2018, she weighed in at 7 pounds 5 oz.

“The first baby of a new year is always exciting. It reminds us of the hope we have for our community and the potential inside each and every one of us,” said the hospital’s president Tom Schonberg.

Tia has three older siblings to look out for her: 20-year-old Talal, 18-year-old Gabriella, and 2-year-old Hanna.

The first baby of the year born in Gatineau was also a girl.

Bouncing into the world at just under 10 pounds, Isla Mackelly was born at 3:17 a.m. at the Gatineau Hospital.