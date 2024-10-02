Gilmour, Ont. retiree wins $1 million lottery prize

A retiree from Gilmour, Ont., a small community north of Belleville, is celebrating his first big lottery win after playing for 40 years.

Robert Rouse won a Maxmillions prize in the Aug. 20 Lotto Max draw.

"My wife and I were at the store when I decided to use the ticket checker to check my ticket. I saw the words 'Big Winner' appear on the screen and had the retailer validate my ticket to make sure it was real," he said. "My wife and I were unsure of what was happening. We couldn't believe I won and we were left in shock."

Rouse, a father and grandfather, says he plans to put his winnings toward his new home.

"Winning has been like getting a bonus in life, easing my worries along the way," he said.

The Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation says the winning ticket was purchased at Blue Jay Mini Mart on George Street North in Peterborough.