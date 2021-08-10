OTTAWA -- Bhupinderpal Gill and Gurpreet Ronald have again been found guilty of first-degree murder in the death of Jagtar Gill following a new trial.

Jagtar Gill was found bludgeoned and stabbed to death in her Barrhaven home on her wedding anniversary in 2014. Her husband Bhupinderpal Gill and his lover Gurpreet Ronald were convicted of her murder in 2016.

However, the Ontario Court of Appeal ruled the trial judge made a legal error when instructing the jury and ordered a new trial.

Ontario Superior Court Justice Anne London-Weinstein delivered the new guilty verdict Tuesday.

