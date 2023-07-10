Giant Tiger founder Gordon Reid has died at 89
Gordon Reid, a Canadian businessman and founder of the popular discount chain Giant Tiger, has died.
A statement from the company said he passed away at his home in Ottawa after a brief illness. He was 89.
Reid worked in the retail industry since he was 13 years old. He opened the first Giant Tiger store in 1961 in Ottawa's ByWard Market. The store remains in operation today.
The first Giant Tiger store opened in May 1961 on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market. The store is still there today. (Photo courtesy of Giant Tiger)
Giant Tiger now has 265 locations across Canada and employs more than 10,000 people.
"Giant Tiger has always been a family-owned company and is professionally managed in accordance with industry standards. No change in ownership or management is expected to result from Gordon's passing," the company said in a news release.
"Mr. Reid is famously known for crediting the success of Giant Tiger to its strong network of store franchisees and a profound respect for the customers and the communities the stores serve. He is well known for saying, 'When your customers are your neighbours, you want to do things right.'"
In 2010, Reid was awarded the Retail Council of Canada's lifetime achievement award and in 2018, the Ottawa Business Journal and the Ottawa Board of Trade awarded him a similar honour at the 2018 Best Ottawa Business Awards.
The Giant Tiger store on George Street in Ottawa's ByWard Market, as it appears in 2023. (Ted Raymond/CTV News Ottawa)
"Gordon was a giant within Canada's retail sector, an innovator who reshaped the industry," said Gino DiGioacchino, interim President and Chief Executive Officer of Giant Tiger in a news release. "To us, he was also a friend and mentor. He will be greatly missed."
A commemoration of his legacy will be held at a later date, spokesperson Alison Scarlett said.
Reid is survived by his wife Nancy, his daughter Jacqueline; sons Scott and Blake; step-children Daryl, Laurie, and Kevin; grand-children Kelsey, Devan, Sarah, Max, Nathan, and Ryan; and great-granddaughter Dylan.
