HALLVILLE, ONT. -- A Christmas light display in eastern Ontario has been a destination for many across the region, with a gigantic sleigh and reindeer that tower over everything else.

Easily spotted by those driving along Highway 43 through Hallville, the display is hard to miss.

"Every year I keep adding more to it," said Darrin Coleman, who has been putting up a lighted display on his property for the past 18 years.

"Some years it's a lot, some years it's a little bit, but I try to add something, make something new every year for people to come see," he said.

This year's addition is a 14-foot tall Rudolph and sleigh to match and it has been the talk of the community.

"I've never seen a reindeer like this!" said Jaxson from Spencerville.

"This blew me out of the water. I could just not believe this. This was the coolest thing ever," said Gwen and Mason, driving from Chesterville.

"I thought, 'wow that's huge.' I don't think that big sleigh was here last year," added Janice Phillips, also from Spencerville.

Coleman said work on the giant sleigh and reindeer began last January, after he got the idea from a TV show.

"I sat down and I figured out how I was going to build it and I went a little bit bigger than I thought it was going to go!" he said.

Coleman even asked Santa himself to make a few appearances over a couple weekends.

"He said he's flown over and seen all these lights so many times and I asked him and he said he would come because he enjoys the lights so much," Coleman said, adding it's a chance for kids to drop off their Christmas lists and ask in person.

On any given weekend, Coleman says around 1,000 people will stop and take pictures, listen to the music and hop in the sleigh.

"They literally run to the sleigh, which again, makes it worth it," Coleman said. "I actually see a lot of adults run to the sleigh and want to get in and see Santa and that means a lot too!"

His light display also runs the length of his property and even onto his neighbour's yard, with multiple items he also made from scratch.

"I've made a giant train, three cars long. I've done mega trees, I've built lots of miniature trees, I've built lots or reindeer and moose and different types of animals," he said.

Hot chocolate and candy canes are given out to children, and there are donation boxes to support two causes: the CHEO Foundation and the Cancer Society.

"I want to thank everybody that comes out and actually donates some money to this," Coleman said. "It's a lot of work and, in the end, it's always worth it because I enjoy people coming by and all the very nice things that people tell me when the come to see it. That means a lot to me, when they come up and say thank you for doing this."

When asked what his electricity bill looks like for the month of December, he laughs.

"Oh, it's not that bad! It goes up a little bit, you know, but it is what it is," he smiled.

Families still have one more chance to catch Santa on the sleigh Saturday before he heads back up to the North Pole.

The sleigh and reindeer display will remain up until January.

"I usually get complaints when I do turn it off, so people seem to like it," Coleman laughed.