OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents and businesses are being urged to fly the Canadian Flag to show support for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Council endorsed a motion from Councillor Jenna Sudds to raise the maple leaf at Ottawa City Hall, and encouraged residents to do the same.

Sudds says flying the Canadian flag will show support for the “extraordinary efforts and team approach” by all frontline and essential workers in Ottawa and across Canada.

The motion recommends the City of Ottawa fly the Canadian Flag at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall.

To show #Ottawa’s solidarity in Canada’s fight against #COVID19, Council passed a motion to display a large Canadian ���� flag from the roof of City Hall.



This flag will be installed tomorrow.



Thank you #ottcity residents for displaying your ���� flags too. pic.twitter.com/PbP57AERJR — Jim Watson (@JimWatsonOttawa) April 8, 2020

Two weeks ago, former Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau encouraged Ottawa residents to fly the Canadian Flag in “social solidarity” during the COVID-19 pandemic.