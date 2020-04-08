Giant Canadian Flag set to fly at Ottawa City Hall to express solidarity during COVID-19 pandemic
A man waves a flag during a Canada Day parade in Montreal, on July 1, 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS / Graham Hughes)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa residents and businesses are being urged to fly the Canadian Flag to show support for essential workers during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Council endorsed a motion from Councillor Jenna Sudds to raise the maple leaf at Ottawa City Hall, and encouraged residents to do the same.
Sudds says flying the Canadian flag will show support for the “extraordinary efforts and team approach” by all frontline and essential workers in Ottawa and across Canada.
The motion recommends the City of Ottawa fly the Canadian Flag at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall.
Two weeks ago, former Ottawa Police Chief Charles Bordeleau encouraged Ottawa residents to fly the Canadian Flag in “social solidarity” during the COVID-19 pandemic.