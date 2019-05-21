

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





A white ghost bike has been set up at Ottawa City Hall to remember a cyclist killed last week.

The cyclist died after being struck by a van on Laurier Avenue, just east of Elgin St, Thursday morning.

Councillors Catherine McKenney and Jeff Leiper posted photos of the ghost bike on Twitter Monday evening.

“This is always a gut wrenching act,” McKenney said. The Somerset Councillor added the bike will remain “as a reminder until we take real action to keep our most vulnerable road users safe.”

This is always a gut wrenching act. Placing a ghost bike at or near the site of where a cyclist is killed on our streets. This one is at Marion Dewar Plaza at City Hall & will remain as a reminder until we take real action to keep our most vulnerable road users safe. #ottbike pic.twitter.com/1IW5j17unL — Catherine McKenney (@cmckenney) May 21, 2019

Mayor Jim Watson said last week that he had asked staff to undertake a safety review of intersections with high cycling volume. City Staff are also working with Ottawa Police on the investigation into the crash.

Bike Ottawa is planning a ride rally Wednesday morning to demand action on bicycle safety from Councillors. The cyclists will meet at 7:45 a.m. at Laurier and Nicholas and ride to city hall.